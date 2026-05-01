Attorney General Ken Paxton appealed to the Fifteenth Court of Appeals and stayed a temporary injunction that would have compelled the Texas Workforce Commission to unlawfully approve certain fair housing documents for the EPIC City (“EPIC”) development.

The underlying lawsuit was filed by EPIC and sought to force the Texas Workforce Commission (“TWC”) to approve certain fair housing documents despite an ongoing federal investigation involving EPIC. The lower court’s temporary injunction would have required the TWC to act inconsistent with its legal obligations and existing enforcement constraints.

Attorney General Paxton appealed the ruling, which suspended the temporary injunction pending appeal and ensures that the Texas Workforce Commission will not be forced to take unlawful action while the case proceeds.

“Following my appeal of the flawed ruling that would have required the Texas Workforce Commission to unlawfully approve fair housing documents for EPIC, I am glad to see that the developers will not receive such services as this lawsuit is proceeding,” said Attorney General Paxton. “EPIC city developers have sought out any possible way to evade the law and further their development scheme. I will be relentless in ensuring that any attempt by EPIC City to move its development forward in violation of the law is stopped.”