Aviator College of Aeronautical Science & Technology approved for bachelor’s degree program by FL Dept. of Education

Students can now get a bachelor's degree in aeronautical science and technology in as little as 18 months at Aviator College of Science & Technology

FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida based Aviator College of Aeronautical Science & Technology has been approved by the Florida Department of Education to offer a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical science and technology at the College’s Fort Pierce campus. They will immediately begin offering a 2 + 2 program which allows a student to earn both an associate's degree and a bachelor's degree in as little as 3 years. Students will earn the degree in aeronautical science and technology along with their pilot training. Aviator also offers an Airplane Maintenance Technician program at their campus in Kissimmee.

Aviator College offers up to $20,000 in Achievement Scholarships to qualifying students. Maintaining a 3.5 GPA, students can earn an Associate’s degree for as little as $68,000, which includes the flight training, and a bachelor’s degree for an additional $21,000. There are military scholarships available to qualifying veterans as well.

“We are thrilled to offer our students an additional degree to further their professional careers in the aeronautical industry,” said M. E. Cohen, Founder and President of Aviator College. “With the expansion of both our Fort Pierce and Kissimmee campuses, this opportunity allows us to serve a greater number of students while meeting more of their educational needs. And with the current and projected worldwide national shortage of pilots and mechanics, now is the time for those interested in these careers to begin their education.”

CNBC’s Sam Meredith, June 17, 2019, reported that, while at the Paris Air Show, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg described a global pilot shortage as “one of the biggest challenges we have going forward.” Muilenburg said that, according to Boeing’s latest outlook, the estimated number of new commercial airplanes would rise to 44,000, up from 43,000, over the next two decades. “If you look at those 44,000 new airplanes over the next 20 years, to go along with that we need about 800,000 new pilots, and 750,000 new aviation technicians and so building that talent pipeline for the future is really important.” A 2016 report by Boeing shows that 42% of the pilots currently flying for the major airlines in the United States will reach their mandatory retirement age of 65 in the next 6 years. Some airline pilots are being forced into early retirement due to COVID-19.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor & Statistics reported the 2019 Median Income for Airline and Commercial Pilots as $121,430 per year while Airplane Maintenance Technicians earn an average of $73,050. Cohen stated that as a sign of the current industry, many of Aviator College’s airplane maintenance technician students are being hired pre-graduation.

The current 36,000 square foot academic building is a modern two-story building that houses the classrooms, flight simulator, learning resource center, FAA testing center, library, pilot shop, bookstore and administrative offices. Additional expansion plans include adding 18,000 square feet of new Airframe Power Plant Technician Training facility in Fort Pierce, along with another facility with additional classrooms and simulators. Aviator recently expanded their line of airplanes with a new fleet of Piper Archer aircraft which have all glass cockpits and air-conditioning.

ABOUT AVIATOR COLLEGE OF AERONAUTICAL SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Aviator College started in 1983 as an aviation school offering flight training. Now more than 37 years later, Aviator College has developed into one of the leading aviation colleges and flight school and academy in the United States, and has over 500 students currently enrolled. Aviator’s Aviation Degree program has specific emphasis on the pilot training aspects needed to meet the requirements of the commercial airline pilot industry.

Aviator College also offers an Aircraft Maintenance Technician program at its newest campus located in Kissimmee, Florida. All of Aviator’s classes are taught by professional, certified teachers preparing students for their new career in the aviation industry. For more information on Aviator’s programs, financial assistance or for a tour of the campuses, view their website at www.aviator.edu, call 1-800-635-9032 or visit their campuses located at 3800 Saint Lucie Blvd., Fort Pierce, Florida 34946 or Kissimmee Gateway, Airport Campus, 606 Dyer Blvd., Kissimmee, Florida 34741.