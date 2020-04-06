Regency DRT disinfects 6 assisted living facilities in 2 days

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regency DRT, a nationally recognized emergency services company, recently completed the sanitization of several assisted living facilities and memory care centers throughout the State of Florida. The company was hired by YourLife™ Senior Living & Memory Care Centers to perform high level disinfection at 6 of their facilities. Regency DRT was able to complete the entire job in just 2 days using their EPA approved N list product SteraMist.

“During the last few days, we successfully completed the disinfection for YourLife™ facilities located from Pensacola to Coconut Creek,” said Scott Stamper, President of Regency DRT. “Regency was successfully able to complete the high touch disinfection of a total of 610,000 square feet in 2 days. Our highly trained and certified technicians can effectively complete a treatment with little down time. Today, more than ever, that decision is truly benefiting our clients.”

“While we had no cases of COViD-19 at our facilities, we wanted to be proactive and keep our residents safe as well as do our part to help our communities overcome this pandemic,” said Maintenance Director Bill Sargent of YourLife of Coconut Creek, one of the 6 facilities Regency completed this week. “So, we reached out to Regency DRT. The Regency team was both quick and efficient in protecting and disinfecting our building. They were also very accommodating, working around our residents and their schedules. It was such a pleasure to work with this company.”

“We’re very excited that the EPA has approved our SteraMist product for use in combating viruses and bacteria.,” Scott Stamper. “SteraMist is highly effective for combating viruses such as Staph, Pseudomonas, MRSA, C. diff, Influenza A, and now, COViD-19, Coronavirus This is a high-level disinfectant and a powerful technology in fighting, reducing and eliminating the spread of bacteria and viruses.”

There had already been a case study to confirm the product’s effectiveness, in addition to the EPA’s approval placing SteraMist and Bit Solution on the EPA’s list for approved Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2. Several weeks into the emergence of the coronavirus (CoViD-19), a hotel room in the UK played host to two coronavirus patients. Once the room in question had been emptied, immediate and thorough decontamination was required as quickly as possible. A SteraMist® provider in the UK decontaminated the room. After a successful application of SteraMist®, the room was returned back to operational order. Requiring an enzyme indication of a 6-log inactivation to consider the treatment valid, an outstanding 9-log inactivation was instead shown across the board. The application had been a resounding success.

According to the CDC, while the best method of infection prevention is to wash hands with soap and water, avoid kissing and touching eyes, noses, or mouths, and avoid close contact with those who are sick, Stamper said it’s also important to thoroughly disinfect high-touch areas of businesses, including hand rails, door knobs, counter tops, bathrooms, and furniture.

SteraMist does not contaminate the environment with any toxic by-products, needs no wipe, no rinse and leaves no residue and does not require heating, ventilation, or air conditioning systems to be oﬀ. It is safe to be directly applied to electronics, fabrics, and more.

For more information about Regency DRT and their SteraMist system, contact Sales Director Mark Broersma at 1 (888) 354-2447, email him at mbroersma@regencydrt.com or visit our website at www.RegencyDRT.com.

About Regency DRT

Regency DRT is a nation-wide leader in emergency services and property restoration services with 9 offices in Florida and Michigan, including West Palm Beach, Clermont/Orlando, Sunrise/Miami, Port St Lucie, Panama City, Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola, Jacksonville and Detroit. Regency DRT was founded on the belief that a restoration company should provide superior quality of services to their customers while maintaining the industry’s highest standards.

Regency DRT offers 24 Hour Emergency Response and has extensive experience in working with insurance companies and claims adjusters on property insurance claims, coordinating everything from initial response until the property is restored to pre-loss conditions. With extensive training and knowledge of restoration services, the company is able to quickly respond with the necessary amount of equipment, resources and staff for the unique needs of the job, whether it’s a single residential loss, large loss or area-wide disaster. Visit Regency



