No more fainting with needles? Duke University/CDC Pilot Vaccine Study found no syncope with Buzzy device

Proven needle pain-blocking medical device, Buzzy®, may also stop fainting response associated with painful injections.

During the ongoing COVID crisis it is particularly important to develop and test novel ways to address these concerns so that more people are encouraged to get vaccinated[.]” — Chris France, Ph.D., researcher on vasovagal syncope & blood donation

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new interventional pilot study by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Duke University assessed the feasibility of offering Buzzy Needle Pain Relief and other interventions to reduce fainting with vaccinations. Investigators measured baseline needle phobia and anxiety, post-vaccination pain and presyncope “vasovagal” symptoms, and pre- and post-vaccination state anxiety. Results posted on ClinicalTrials.gov showed that no fainting symptoms occurred in the Buzzy groups, in contrast to a music-only group.

“This study is exciting because presyncope and fainting are relatively rare, and therefore difficult to study,” explains CEO and Pain Care Labs scientist Amy Baxter, M.D. “Until now we have had only anecdotal support from people with vasovagal histories. This is the first study prospectively evaluating the effect of our technology on that lightheaded and weak feeling.”

By design, the small study of 30 adolescents was to evaluate the feasibility and acceptability of these interventions for use in a larger study. Participants were scheduled to receive at least one intramuscular (IM) HPV vaccine, with which they received either Buzzy®, Music, or Buzzy® plus Music intervention. Though the small number of participants means the outcomes are not statistically significant, not a single participant felt faint in either Buzzy group, while 10% percent felt faint in the no-vibration group.

“Fear is a commonly reported deterrent to medical procedures involving needles,” observes Chris France, Ph.D., an award-winning researcher on vasovagal syncope and blood donation. “During the ongoing COVID crisis it is particularly important to develop and test novel ways to address these concerns so that more people are encouraged to get vaccinated and to donate blood and plasma to treat others.”

Vasovagal syncope is a physiological response from the vagus nerve that causes a drop in blood pressure. While superficial needle pain does not directly stimulate the nerve, blood donation, IV procedures, or painful IM injections can. “We presume the sympathetic stimulation of Buzzy disrupts the parasympathetic vasovagal reflex,” notes Dr. Baxter. “Clinically, feeling faint during a medical procedure correlates with avoiding future healthcare, especially care deemed ‘voluntary’ like blood donation. Not all people who faint with shots are afraid of needles, but they are often embarrassed or annoyed by their body responding the way it does.”

Patients can overcome being embarrassed or annoyed by simply communicating with their healthcare provider. “I am 37 years old and have needle phobia,” reports Matthew S. of Atlanta, Georgia. “I tried Buzzy while having my blood drawn. I had no idea that the nurse had even stuck me yet. I usually pass out and the nurses cannot finish taking my blood. This is a huge step in life for me.”

Of those with vasovagal syncope, 47.9% are reported to be afraid of needles (France CR Transfusion 2012 52:375). Interventions that reduce fear and anxiety may also reduce physiological reactions to needles, including syncope. It is at this intersection where Buzzy finds support in over 50 clinical studies. Pain Care Labs continues its mission toward helping people overcome injection reluctance in service of the global health community.

ABOUT DR. BAXTER AND PAIN CARE LABS

Dr. Baxter writes extensively on the topic of fear of needles as a hurdle to vaccination, including a potential COVID-19 vaccine. For tips and research for adults hesitating to get vaccinated because of needle fear, learn more in Dr. Baxter’s article in "The Conversation."

