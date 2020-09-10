Investors Bank's Forest Hills Branch Brings New Way of Personal and Business Banking to Queens
Our Forest Hills branch represents the first in a series of branches that will change the way we serve our clients”FOREST HILLS , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investors Bank is bringing the Forest Hills community a new way of doing personal and business banking coupled with a bonus offer for the YourStyle® Plus Checking account. The bright and open floor plan environment in Investors’ new Forest Hills branch at 108-01 Queens Boulevard gives clients the ability to rapidly access an ATM, service their account, or meet with a universal banker for help. Assisting clients from convenient banking pods, the universal bankers use computer tablets to deliver a wide range of services.
Clients who open a new YourStyle® Plus Checking account at the Forest Hills branch may earn up to $350. Plus, the account comes with no-cost mobile phone protection, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection as well as mobile couponing.
In announcing the opening, Investors Bank Chairman and CEO Kevin Cummings said, “Our Forest Hills branch represents the first in a series of branches that will change the way we serve our clients. The branch’s technology and systems seamlessly merge our more traditional banking services with our full suite of online banking tools and mobile apps, which will help us meet the needs of the Forest Hills community.”
Mr. Cummings went on to say, “We believe in the community of Forest Hills, and moving forward with opening a new branch during this unprecedented time makes that clear. Like all Investors branches, we are following CDC guidelines for masks and face coverings, enhanced cleaning as well as physical distancing, and you can make an appointment on our web site.”
Forest Hills Branch Manager Maria Gambino was born and raised in Queens, graduated from St. John’s University, and lives nearby. While managing a neighborhood bank branch for the last six years for an international bank Ms. Gambino built relationships with many small businesses. She was also an active member of the local chamber of commerce. Starting her banking career right out of college, she has held nearly every position in branch banking – experience that is critical to coaching her team on client service, sales, relationship building, and how best to serve the community.
Ms. Gambino said, “Living in Queens all my life has given me unique insight into the needs of the local community, and I’m really looking forward to serving all of Forest Hills at Investors Bank.”
Each time a new client opens an account at Investors’ Forest Hills branch, the bank will donate $25 to one of two local not-for-profits. New account holders may have a donation made in their name to either Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens or the Child Center of New York, which is based in Forest Hills.
The Forest Hills branch is Investors’ most recent location in Queens and the bank’s 48th branch in New York City and Long Island. The branch hours are from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday thru Wednesday and Friday; on Thursday from 9 am to 6 pm and on Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm. The branch’s secure ATM is available 24/7.
The branch is also supported by a team of specialists in mortgages, wealth management, as well as business banking. For more details about the Forest Hills branch, contact Ms. Gambino at (347) 997.3860.
About Investors Bank
Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $27 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan and treasury management products for consumers and businesses. The Investors Bank website is https://www.investorsbank.com/.
Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.
