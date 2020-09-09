SHERRY ROBINSON JOINS NEIGHBORHOOD SUN AS DIRECTOR OF SALES

Sherry Robinson, Director of Sales

Industry Veteran Brings History of Successes in Retail Energy Sales to Company’s Leadership Team

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neighborhood Sun announced today that it has hired Sherry Robinson to be the company’s Director of Sales effective immediately. She brings more than two decades of experience in the retail electricity and community solar arena covering an area of more than a dozen deregulated states. Robinson brings not only a personal history of record-setting sales for other industry leaders, she also has extensive experience in recruiting, training and developing dozens of successful teams of representatives to meet and exceed forecasts and maximize efficiency.

“I am truly excited to be given the opportunity to pursue my passion to make clean, affordable energy available to everyone, and to add my talents to the Neighborhood Sun team,” said Robinson. “Together we can and will define the energy future of the 21st century and beyond, and we’re bringing everyone with us.”

Robinson will lead the company’s efforts as it expands its community solar offerings to new markets.

“Adding a sales leader with such a long track record of success gives us a new competitive advantage as we look to continue our strong growth in community solar,” said Gary Skulnik, CEO. “I’ve known Sherry for many years and am delighted by what she brings to our team.”

About Neighborhood Sun

Neighborhood Sun is a Maryland-based B Corp that is a leader in community solar customer acquisition and management. The company has fully subscribed five projects with several thousand customers. It is the highest ranked B Corp among all community solar companies because of its commitment to transparency, good governance, and the community it serves. With its newly released Sun Engine ™ platform, it now offers solar developers an advanced software service to manage their portfolios of projects and customers.