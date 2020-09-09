Route 224 Weekend Closure this Weekend in Mahoning Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge rehabilitation work requiring the closure of Route 224 (West State Street) in Mahoning Township, Lawrence County will occur this weekend, Friday night through Saturday night, September 11-12 weather permitting.

Bridge preservation work will occur from 9 p.m. Friday night continuously through 9 p.m. Saturday night requiring the closure of Route 224 between Route 551 (Jackson Street) and Route 551 (North Edinburg Road). All traffic on Route 224 will be detoured.

Posted Detours

West of the Closure

Follow Route 224 westbound into Ohio

Continue westbound on Route 224 to Route 616

Turn right onto Route 616

Turn right onto Route 422

Follow Route 422 back into Pennsylvania

Continue eastbound on Route 422 to I-376

Take the ramp to East 376/422 toward Butler/Pittsburgh

From I-376, take the ramp to Route 224 (Exit 13) toward State Street/Poland Ohio

Follow the ramp to Route 224

End detour

East of the Closure

Follow Route 224 eastbound to I-376

Take the ramp to West I-376/422

From I-376, take the ramp to West 422/Business 422 East (Exit 12) toward Youngstown/Sampson Street

Take the ramp to West 422 toward Youngstown

Follow 422 westbound into Ohio

Continue on westbound 422 to Route 616

Turn left onto Route 616

Turn left onto Route 224

Follow Route 224 eastbound back into Pennsylvania

End detour

The work is part of a $6.15 million project that also includes Improvement work includes milling and paving, base repairs, drainage improvements, guide rail updates, traffic signal upgrades, minor structure work, highway lighting improvements, signage updates, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

