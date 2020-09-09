12th Annual Burbank International Film Festival Launches September 10-13

Burbank International Film Festival Header Jeff Rector

BURBANK, CA, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF) launches their 12th Annual film festival on September 10-13, 2020, screening 250+ films and honoring filmmakers in over 25 categories in celebration of aspiring filmmakers and submissions from 40+ countries around the world including Portugal, Singapore, Ecuador, Nigeria and Nepal.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, BIFF will be presented on a virtual platform this year at https://burbankfilmfest.festivee.com. Screenings can be seen daily from Thursday, September 10th until the winners are announced at the Closing Night Awards Show on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 5:00 pm (PST).

“In addition to incredible production values, one of the most exciting aspects of the Closing Night Awards Show will be the self-taped acceptance speeches from the filmmakers as part of the live-streaming worldwide event. It’s ground breaking and very exciting,” said BIFF President Jeff Rector. The star-studded Awards Show, which includes celebrity presenters such as Shane Black (Iron Man 3), Kelly Stables (Superstore) and Martin Kove (Cobra Kai), is produced at L.A. Castle Studios in Burbank, a state-of-the-art production facility.

BIFF will present the “Garry Marshall Spirit Award” to actress, writer, comedian and host, Yvette Nicole Brown, with a special tribute to “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry by Gene’s son, Rod Roddenberry. Rod is Executive Producer of “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Picard” and two new series in development, “Star Trek: Prodigy” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

For 2020, BIFF created a new category, Films-Made-From-Home, to challenge and inspire global filmmakers to create fresh, original content from the safety of their own households. Festival President Jeff Rector said, “We were really excited to see what creators would come up with and were amazed to see their ingenuity and creativity.”

BIFF partnered with media tech company, FESTIVEE, to create a user-friendly digital showcase. Audiences can buy tickets right now and watch festival films starting September 10th at https://burbankfilmfest.festivee.com.

“The Burbank Film Festival is a terrific event headquartered in the middle of the Media Capital of the World. I regret that we cannot all attend in person but know that the Film Festival will still be a lot of fun for all. Congratulations to those submitting their work and have a terrific time enjoying the many new exciting films this year,” said Burbank Mayor Sharon Springer.

BIFF would like to acknowledge festival sponsor First Entertainment Credit Union, which is celebrating 52 years in the entertainment industry; LGBTQ film award sponsor HERE! TV; and L.A. Castle Studios, which came onboard this year as a sponsor and production partner.

The 2020 12th Annual Burbank International Film Festival can be viewed Thursday, September 10th – Sunday, September 13th at https://burbankfilmfest.festivee.com.

Tickets can be purchased now at https://burbankfilmfest.festivee.com/passes

ABOUT THE BURBANK INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

The mission of the Burbank International Film Festival is to promote and support inclusive and culturally diverse perspectives and content. BIFF continues to cultivate independent film and create, develop, discover and celebrate extraordinary filmmaking from around the world. The Burbank International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

