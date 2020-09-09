Nearing completion: Final weekend closure planned for Marvin Road overpass in Lacey

Doug Adamson, communications, 360-357-2716

LACEY – An upcoming around-the-clock total closure of the Marvin Road (State Route 510) overpass in Lacey will mark the last major construction milestone for this interchange project. Completion of the major work also will begin easing the remaining daytime lane closures for the busy overpass.

While crews already opened the reconfigured diverging diamond interchange, the total closure will allow workers to pave the entire overpass, install lane striping and complete several other key work activities.

“After the weekend closure, we’ll move away from continuous lane closures that have created congestion and ease into intermittent daytime lane closures,” said Project Engineer Brian Whitehouse with the Washington State Department of Transportation. “We’re in the home stretch, so we truly appreciate everyone’s patience as we complete this project.”

All daytime lane closures are anticipated to be completed by mid-October.

Ahead of the weekend closure, users of the roadway are encouraged to use alternate routes and add plenty of extra time.

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28

Marvin Road overpass between Quinault Drive Northeast and Britton Parkway Northeast/Willamette Drive Northeast.

Marvin Road on-ramps to southbound I-5 and northbound I-5.

Northbound and southbound I-5 exits to Marvin Road.

The weekend overpass closure is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.

