Water Quality Grant Proposals Now Accepted

NASHVILLE— The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is accepting grant proposals for projects that improve water quality and reduce or eliminate nonpoint source pollution.

“Natural resources stewardship is one of our priorities,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Efforts aimed at reducing pollutants that damage our drinking water or jeopardize recreational activities and wildlife health go a long way to protect human and ecosystem health.”

The Nonpoint Source Program was created in 1987 as part of the Clean Water Act and provides funding to states to stop nonpoint source pollution. Nonpoint source pollution most often results from land runoff that picks up natural and man-made pollutants that get deposited into lakes, rivers and ground waters. That pollution can be excess nutrients, pesticides, sediment, pathogens, and other contaminants that degrade surface and groundwater quality.

Local governments, regional and state agencies, colleges and universities, and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for these federal dollars administered by TDA’s Land and Water Stewardship Section. Priority is given to projects that will result in measurable improvements to waters impaired by nonpoint source pollution. Projects that emphasize education and training are also eligible.

The deadline for submitting grant proposals is Dec. 1. Proposals will be evaluated based on program goals and objectives, performance evaluation criteria, and applicable Environmental Protection Agency nonpoint source grant guidelines.

A list of impaired waters and the FY 2021 Request for Proposals can be found at https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/agriculture/documents/landwaterstewardship/rfp/FY2021%20319%20RFP.pdf. For more information, contact Sam Marshall at 615-837-5306 or sam.marshall@tn.gov.