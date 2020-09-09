Get to Know the DOE Team: Meet Cristy Osier

Maine DOE Team member Cristy Osier is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Cristy in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I am the Management Analyst II for the ESEA Federal Programs team. I review and manage Title reimbursement requests from school districts state wide to ensure Federal and State compliance. My additional contributions include, but not limited to, managing the ESEA website and being the teams Advantage guru.

What do you like best about your job?

Working/collaborating with my ESEA team/family both in the department and in the school districts across our beautiful state, as they are some of the most driven, professional, supportive, and caring individuals.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

Exploring and experiencing the world with my children.