E-Mail Issues Within North Carolina Contracting Companies Cause Significant Disruption With Workflow And Communication.

Adam Pittman is president of Computerbilities, Inc., with headquarters in Cary, NC Since transitioning to working from home due to the pandemic, e-mail is being utilized more than ever before.

Adam Pittman discovered an issue that Contracting Companies In North Carolina Triangle area are having with their e-mail communication in these current times.

These e-mail complications are all 100% fixable and avoidable, yet most IT firms simply don’t implement solutions that prevent these things from happening.” — Adam Pittman, the President of Computerbilities,

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Information Technology’s notable technology advisor, Adam Pittman, discovered a common issue that Construction, Engineering, and Architectural Companies are having with their e-mail communication in these current times.In recent years, e-mail has been an essential tool for communicating for businesses, Pittman states. Since transitioning to working from home due to the pandemic, e-mail is being utilized more than ever before.Pittman has recognized that this sudden shift in remote work has caused there to be a lack of adequate IT systems and issues with e-mail communication.There has also been a rising increase in full mailboxes and the potential for e-mail accounts to freeze up, crash, and eventually stop working. Specifically, Construction, Engineering, and Architectural companies often rely on their e-mail accounts to share large CAD files and projects with other staff members and clients. Individuals that work in these fields need more robust IT solutions to share the large data files they must work with on a day to day basis.“These e-mail complications are all 100% fixable and avoidable, yet most IT firms simply don’t implement solutions that prevent these things from happening.”Pittman, the President of Computerbilities,” stated.Many companies are losing money and wasting time due to their inability to be able to communicate efficiently and share projects without any hassle.Below are a few tips to help prevent common e-mail issues:• Send large attachments securely through OneDrive or SharePoint to avoid reaching your customer’s and your company’s email storage limits• When sending emails, do not type in the recipient’s e-mail until the full e-mail has been composed• Restart your computer if your e-mail application begins to fail or is being slow• Invest in an industry-standard backup for your e-mail, OneDrive, and SharePoint sites to prevent data lossFor any questions regarding these tips and to learn more, please contact Computerbilities, (919) 469-5060 or e-mail sales@computerbilities.comAlso, to expand its commitment to serve, Computerbilities, Inc. offers a Free IT Systems Assessment. It is a no-risk program that can pave the way for companies to know their information technology systems better and improve their internal communication.About:Adam Pittman is president of Computerbilities, Inc., with headquarters in Cary, NC. Pittman originally comes from a strong construction background; his family started in the contracting industry in 1892, and was also in the contracting industry himself after being honorably discharged from the United States Air Force. He now dedicates his knowledge and expertise in technology to help the companies in the construction industry use their IT system to make it work best for them.Pittman is a proud veteran from the United States Air Force. He was born in New York and raised in the U. S. Virgin Islands. After he got out of the Air Force, he moved back to New York City until he relocated to Cary, North Carolina in 1990 and started Computerbilities in 1995. Pittman and his company, Computerbilities, Inc., have received numerous awards and recognitions including (to name a few): The Best Businessman Award (2006), and Best of Business Raleigh Business Service (2013), and Secretary of Defense Patriotic Employer Award (2017).Pittman has been asked to speak at multiple professional organizations including the Harvard Club of Boston, where he covered the topic of computer crashes. Adam has a passion for advocating for the importance of IT services and providing IT assistance for businesses. Author of the books “Computers Should Just Work,” and “Hackers Need to Make a Living, Too”, he also starred in the documentary, “Cyber Crime.”In 2019, he was recognized by industry leaders as being in the top 10 of cybersecurity and cybercrime experts in the United States. Learn more about Adam Pittman and Computerabilities, Inc.,

Managed IT Services in Raleigh, Cary and Wake Forest NC