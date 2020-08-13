Adam Pittman cites leading IT-related issues that disrupt Construction, Engineering, and Architectural companies
Technology powerhouse, Adam Pittman, has revealed the most common concerns Construction, Engineering, and Architectural Companies have with their IT systems.
Most outsourced IT firms will back up your files and drawings, but not hourly. So, when they finally recover their file, it’s an older version from weeks or days ago.”CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT technology powerhouse, Adam Pittman, has revealed some of the most common concerns Construction, Engineering, and Architectural Companies have with their IT systems.
Backup of a deleted, overwritten, or a corrupted file is just a typical day task. But for businesses, it is a thousand dollars worth-problems.
Pittman, a respected IT expert and President of Computerbilities, Inc., cites backing up files has emerged the top biggest concern of Construction, Architectural, Engineering companies in the Raleigh-Durham NC area. This arises from losing important project files such as CAD because of unintentional deletion or overwriting, or when they become corrupted, which is a manageable issue under dependable IT management. With the right solution, an IT Managed Services company can retrieve or can access a recent version of the lost file.
However, if one can only restore a copy from the day before or older, the file may have to be completely reconstructed. If the project file is submitted past the deadline, the company could incur fines or lose the bid. Pittman said that an hourly backup is a more precise, if not game-changing, solution. Unfortunately, the cybersecurity expert divulged that not all IT service providers can do this.
The author of “Computers Should Just Work’ and ‘Hackers Need to Make a Living, Too’ also added that there are existing and available technologies for hourly file restoration. These, indeed, save Construction, Engineering, and Architectural companies not only from the lost man-hours recreating drawings and files, but also thousands of dollars in damages for not beating deadlines and reworks.
One of the other most significant IT-related issues Pittman’s team discovered is that engineering, architectural, and construction companies also continuously struggle with sharing large files through e-mail and facing Bentley or Autocad System’s license-related issues. Poor customer service of IT service providers is too burdensome for them. These are rooted in the inability to provide quick responses and to fix crucial technical problems, which probably a recurrent reality.
“I’m amazed by how many IT firms can’t get these right. Even more amazing is how many companies tolerate such poor service from outsourced IT firms,” Pittman expressed. “Clearly, you shouldn’t have to tolerate this type of poor service.”
A recognized expert on the computer industry, Pittman, himself, knows how reliable Managed IT Service companies should be. His brainchild, Computerbilities, is an established firm providing IT services, especially for engineering, architectural, and construction companies in Cary, NC. Computerbilities resolves the identified concerns of industries’ players. It has systems that can do hourly file restoration, fast internet and file sharing, Bentley or Autocad licenses troubleshooting, and best customer service. Clients can expect live and prompt technical support, even after office or weekend. They have an average response time of 92 seconds to satisfy customers’ needs.
To expand its commitment to serve, Computerbilities, Inc. also offers a Free IT Systems Assessment. It is a no-risk program that can pave the way for companies to know their information technology systems better.
About:
Adam Pittman is president at Computerbilities, Inc., with headquarters in Cary, NC. Pittman is also a veteran from the United States Air Force. He was born in New York and raised in the U. S. Virgin Islands. After he got out of the Air Force, he moved back to New York City until he relocated to Cary, North Carolina, to start his business in 1995. Pittman and his company, Computerbilities, Inc., have received numerous awards and recognitions including (to name a few): The Best Businessman Award (2006), and Best of Business Raleigh Business Service (2013), and Secretary of Defense Patriotic Employer Award (2017).
Pittman has been asked to speak at multiple professional organizations. He spoke at the Harvard Club of Boston, where he covered the topic of computer crashes. Adam has a passion for advocating for the importance of IT services and providing IT assistance for businesses. Author of the book “Computers Should Just Work,” he also starred in the documentary, “Cyber Crime.”
In 2019, he was recognized by industry leaders as being in the top 10 of cybersecurity and cybercrime experts in the United States. Learn more about Adam Pittman and Computerabilities, Inc.
Adam Pittman
Computerbilities, Inc.
+1 919-469-5060
