TCEQ approves fines totaling $441,188

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $404,817 against 26 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: nine air quality, one multimedia, one industrial hazardous waste, four municipal wastewater discharge, one petroleum storage tank, seven public water system, and two water quality.

One default order was issued for the municipal solid waste enforcement category.

In addition, on Sept. 1 and 8, the executive director approved penalties totaling $36,371 against 17 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Sept. 25, 2020.