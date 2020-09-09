Clearfield Road Project to Get Started with Waterline Work

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will start a Route 153 roadway project soon with waterline relocation work in Clearfield. Starting Monday, September 14, crews will be working on Route 153/South Front Street between the Route 322 intersection and the South Second Street intersection.

Drivers can expect lane closures along South Front Street, with travel delays likely as traffic is reduced to one lane through the work zone. The waterline work and traffic restrictions are expected to last through mid-December.

Work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The waterline work is the only job activity scheduled for 2020. In 2021, work will include drainage improvements with installation of new, larger pipes and inlets. Work will also include roadway restoration, new sidewalk, driveway improvements, and traffic signal upgrades. Next year’s work will carry through October of 2021.

Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $3.7 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

