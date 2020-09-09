ENSO RINGS PARTNERS WITH SANTA CRUZ FOR EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION
The premium silicone ring brand partners with the iconic skateboard brand on a limited collection of rings—available online and at select Zumiez locations.LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enso Rings, the leading silicone jewelry brand, introduced a new collection today in partnership with Santa Cruz Skateboards®, the longest-running skateboard brand in the world. The collection will include a limited series of silicone rings designed in the iconic Santa Cruz style.
The newest Enso Rings collection is a collaboration with Santa Cruz Skateboards and will include designs such as the “Screaming Hand” and the Classic Dot logo that have become fixtures in the culture of skateboarding and action sports. For the first time, rings from the collection will also be available for purchase at select Zumiez® locations.
“Our Santa Cruz Skateboards collection features the bold, eye-catching designs they have been known for since 1973,” says Aaron Dalley, co-founder of Enso Rings. “I grew up riding Santa Cruz skateboards, so this feels full circle to me. I’m excited to highlight the rich history of skate culture and know fans of both Santa Cruz and Enso Rings will love this collection.”
Andrew Cannon, Santa Cruz Brand Manager, echoes Dalley's excitement for the launch. “We are excited to release this collection with Enso Rings. The rings look cool and classic and the material is awesome. Having a ring that won’t catch on a fence and rip your finger off is essential if you’re going to be accessorizing your kit while skating.”
Enso’s premium, flexible silicone rings are ideal for anyone who leads an active lifestyle and wants a stylish alternative to traditional jewelry. The limited collection comes in five iconic designs priced at $29.99.
The exclusive collection of rings are available starting today at ensorings.com and select Zumiez locations.
About Enso Rings®
With over 3 million rings sold in over 100 countries, Enso Rings is the premium silicone jewelry brand that has set out to disrupt the traditional jewelry industry. In 2015, childhood friends Aaron Dalley and Brighton Jones created Enso Rings following negative shared experiences with their own metal wedding rings. This led them to design a premium, stylish alternative that has become the latest fashion trend.
Whether on the job, on the go, Enso rings and bracelets fit every lifestyle - allowing people to uniquely express their style without compromising safety or comfort. Enso Rings are the modern solution to the daily inconveniences and risks of metal jewelry, so people can live a life uninhibited.
Enso Rings handcrafts and delivers a variety of premium flexible jewelry collections from their
headquarters in Utah. Rings and bracelets range in price from $11.99 to $99.99.
Enso Rings’ mission is to be a force for good, which is why the company started Rings for a Reason, a program that donates a portion of proceeds from every ring sold to Enso Rings’ partner organizations around the globe. For more information, please visit https://ensorings.com/r4r
About Santa Cruz Skateboards®
Santa Cruz Skateboards, located in Santa Cruz, California, was established in 1973 by then owners, Richard Novak, Doug Haut and Jay Shuirman who founded NHS Inc. Santa Cruz Skateboards has long been revered as one of the original skateboard companies that has not only survived over the years but contributed to the innovation and modernization of skateboards and skateboarding. In 2013, NHS celebrated its 40th anniversary.
