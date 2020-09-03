ENSO RINGS X PELOTON: EXCLUSIVE SET OF DESIGNS LAUNCHES TODAY
The premium silicone ring brand teams up with the world’s largest interactive fitness platform on two exclusive designs available starting todayLEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enso Rings, the leading direct-to-consumer silicone jewelry brand, launched an exclusive set of designs created for Peloton, the world’s largest interactive fitness platform. The two rings will be available only on OnePeloton.com starting today.
The designs are available in two styles, the Elements Diamond Silicone Ring and the Dualtone Silicone Ring.
Enso Rings’ best-selling Elements Diamond ring is infused with real diamonds and the thin profile of this ring catches the light and looks like real metal without getting in the way of your workout. Designed with premium silicone, breathing chambers for added comfort and an exclusive design for Peloton, its barely-there feel makes the Elements Diamond a great addition to any workout.
The Dualtone ring features a unique two-tone design made with premium silicone, making it a double threat of comfort and style that is perfect for your next ride or run. The Dualtone is available in a combination of Obsidian and Slate, with a design created exclusively for Peloton.
“We are thrilled to offer these exclusive designs that allow the incredible Peloton community to keep moving with rings that move with them,” said Romney Williams, CEO of Enso Rings. “Whether on a bike, running on tread or working out at home, these rings are the ideal workout partner for breaking a sweat safely and climbing the Leaderboard.”
Both ring styles are available starting today, the Elements Diamond ring for $39.99 and the Dualtone ring for $29.99.
About Enso Rings
With over 3 million rings sold in over 100 countries, Enso Rings is the premium silicone jewelry brand that has set out to disrupt the traditional jewelry industry. In 2015, childhood friends Aaron Dalley and Brighton Jones created Enso Rings following negative shared experiences with their own metal wedding rings that led them to design a premium, stylish alternative that has become the latest fashion trend.
Whether on the job, on the go, or exercising, Enso’s rings and bracelets fit every lifestyle - allowing people to uniquely express their style without compromising safety or comfort. Enso Rings are the modern solution to the daily inconveniences and risks of metal jewelry, so people can live a life uninhibited.
Enso Rings handcrafts and delivers a variety of premium flexible jewelry collections from their
headquarters in Utah. Rings and bracelets range in price from $11.99 to $99.99.
Enso Rings’ mission is to be a force for good, which is why the company started Rings for a Reason, a program that donates a portion of proceeds from every ring sold to Enso Rings’ partner organizations around the globe. For more information, please visit https://ensorings.com.
Trevor Lambert
Enso Rings
+1 385-312-9640
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn