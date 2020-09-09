STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for New Zealand
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) audit protocol for New Zealand. This audit protocol, which covers relevant national EHS requirements, was previously updated in June 2018. The regulatory date for the current release is June 2020.
Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are focused on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STP has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP maintains leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of the selected new legislation:
- The Ozone Layer Protection Regulations 1996 were amended to add a conditional prohibition on importation or exportation of bulk hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).
- Amendments to the Climate Change Response Act 2002 revised the description of certain activities that are included in the list of stationary energy activities that are participants in the New Zealand greenhouse gas emissions trading scheme.
- The Geothermal Energy Regulations have been removed, as geothermal energy activities are not within the scope of this protocol.
- The Imports and Exports (Asbestos-containing Products) Prohibition Order 2016 has been added to the protocol. This order prohibits the importation into New Zealand of goods that contain asbestos unless the importation is authorized by a permit.
- The Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fire Safety, Evacuation Procedures, and Evacuation Schemes) Regulations 2018 were amended effective May 22, 2020, in order to temporarily suspend requirements for owners of buildings to conduct trial evacuations, notify Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ), and implement evacuation training programs at 6-month intervals during the period when New Zealand’s Epidemic Preparedness (COVID-19) Notice 2020 is in force. The principal COVID-19 Notice came into force on 25 March 2020 and was renewed on 24 June 2020. The notice can be further extended if required. Based on the recent renewal the principal notice will not expire until 24 September 2020, unless an earlier date is declared by the Prime Minister by notice in the New Zealand Gazette.
- The Hazardous Substances (Importers and Manufacturers) Notice 2015 was amended by Notices issued in 2017 and 2018. The 2017 Amendment required importers of Class 1 explosive substances to apply for an import certificate. As a result of the 2018 Amendment, an import certificate is only required for explosives that require a controlled substance license under the Health and Safety at Work (Hazardous Substances) Regulations 2017 and for retail fireworks, except certain novelty and noise-maker fireworks.
- The Hazardous Substances (Health and Safety Reform Revocations) Regulations 2017 revoked portions of the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms (Personnel Qualifications) Regulations 2001 relating to approved handlers, and also revoked requirements related to the assessment of risks, costs, and benefits under the Hazardous Substances (Forms and Information) Regulations 2001.
For more information on all International EHS audit protocols offered by STP click here.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
Natalie Elster
STP ComplianceEHS
+1 604-983-3434
email us here