M-26 culvert project near Hubbell starts Sept. 14

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Houghton

HIGHWAY: M-26

CLOSEST TOWN: Hubbell

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Monday, Oct. 16, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $934,000 to replace a culvert at an unnamed creek north of Junction Road near Hubbell in Houghton County. Work also includes scour countermeasures and approach reconstruction on M-26.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The work will require single-lane closures using a temporary traffic signal.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will permanently replace a culvert damaged in flooding in 2018, increasing safety and extending the lifespan of the roadway.