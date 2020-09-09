M-26 culvert project near Hubbell starts Sept. 14
COUNTY: Houghton
HIGHWAY: M-26
CLOSEST TOWN: Hubbell
ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, Sept. 14, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Monday, Oct. 16, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $934,000 to replace a culvert at an unnamed creek north of Junction Road near Hubbell in Houghton County. Work also includes scour countermeasures and approach reconstruction on M-26.
The project map is available on Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The work will require single-lane closures using a temporary traffic signal.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will permanently replace a culvert damaged in flooding in 2018, increasing safety and extending the lifespan of the roadway.