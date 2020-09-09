STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Czech Republic
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) audit protocol for Czech Republic. This audit protocol covers relevant national EHS requirements. The regulatory date for the current release is March 2020.
Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are focused on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STP has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP maintains leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
This EHS audit protocol is organized around sixteen topics, with a separate section devoted to each, as follows:
• General Environmental
• General Health and Safety
• Air Emissions
• Equipment, Machine and Electrical Safety
• Solid and Hazardous Waste
• Material Handling and General In-Plant Safety
• Water Resources
• Fire Safety
• Above and Below Ground Tank Management
• Transport of Dangerous Goods
• Community Noise
• Industrial Hygiene
• PCBs
• Chemical Management
• Asbestos
• Construction Work Site Safety
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
In Czech Republic, environmental protection is regulated through laws, and government and ministerial ordinances and decrees issued by the central authorities and European Union Directives (transposed into the Czech law) and regulations. The main ministry regulating the field of environmental protection is the Ministry of the Environment. The Czech Environmental Inspectorate (CEI) is an expert executive body within the state administration charged primarily with supervision in the area of environmental legislation enforcement. Additionally, CEI also supervises the legal compliance of administrative decisions taken by the public administration bodies in the area of the environment. CEI is an independent organization subordinate to the Ministry of the Environment and funded from the state budget.
The activities of CEI can be divided into five core areas: air protection, waste management, nature, water, and forest management supervision. CEI was also gradually assigned additional responsibilities in other areas: protection of the Earth’s ozone layer, supervision over the handling of chemical substances, industrial accident prevention, packaging management, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). More information about the Czech Environmental Inspectorate is available online at http://www.cizp.cz/ (last accessed in March 2020).
As with environmental protection, occupational health and safety in Czech Republic are regulated through laws, government and ministerial ordinances, and decrees issued by central authorities and European Union Directives (transposed into the Czech law). The main ministry regulating the field of occupational health and safety is the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs. The Ministry is responsible for social policy, social security, employment (e.g., labor market, employment support, employment of foreigners, labor legislation, occupational safety and health, equal opportunities of women and men, European Social Fund, and other social or labor-related issues.
The State Office of Labor Inspection is the specialized national authority, which enforces the legislation and policies in the field of occupational health and safety. The State Office has eight local inspectorates. The local inspectorates ensure the uniform implementation and enforcement of the national occupational health and safety provisions. More information about the Labor Inspection is available online at http://www.suip.cz/ (last accessed in March 2020).
The framework legislation in the field of occupational health and safety is Act No. 262/2006 Coll., Labor Code, 21 April 2006. The Labor Code deals with general labor and employment matters and sets general rights and duties of employees and employers to ensure adequate protection of employees and sufficient variability of labor force. Health and safety issues are regulated in Act No. 309/2006 Coll., on Health and Safety, 23 May 2006, and further elaborated in implementing decrees. Together, these pieces of legislation detail requirements for the prevention of occupational risks, protection of safety and health, elimination of risk and accident factors, and provision of information and training to workers as well as consultation regarding health and safety at work.
Issues relating to fire safety are implemented and enforced by the Fire Rescue Service of the Czech Republic. Its activities and tasks include fire protection, crisis management, civil emergency planning, population protection, and Integrated Rescue System. More information regarding the Fire Rescue Service of the Czech Republic is available online at https://www.hzscr.cz/hasicien/ (last accessed in March 2020).
For more information on all International EHS audit protocols offered by STP click here.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
