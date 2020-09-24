The CACFP Allows Child Care Provider to Serve Nutritious Meals
Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) Member featured by the National CACFP Sponsors Association
I feel like I am making a difference where I was not before. The gratitude of familes, from both now and in the past, is better than anything I could have received from working in my previous job.”ROUND ROCK , TX, USA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After working in Criminal Justice for six years, Candy Triunfel, realized that she simply was not fulfilled by her career. Reflecting on her life passions, she began the process of opening her own home child care in 2011. She now cares for twelve, three-year-old children and is truly filled with the joy that her new career provides.
When Candy started her child care, she immediately joined the CACFP which allowed her to serve nutritious meals. At her center, the children sit down for family style meals at breakfast, lunch and snack time. The staff eats alongside the children serving as role models for healthy eating, but even more importantly they facilitate discussion about food--talking about its importance along with textures, flavors, colors and tastes. The children are involved with mealtime as each is given a job for the week as breakfast, lunch, or snack server where they help prepare the food and make sure the meal is on the table.
Candy engages the children in physical activity daily and teaches them the importance of exercise as a part of a healthy lifestyle. Candy has provided various equipment out in her yard for children to play with--from tricycles and hula hoops to soccer balls and basketballs. The children often go on nature walks and talk about the components from their exploration units. For example, if they are learning about firefighters and fire safety, they take a walk to their neighborhood fire department.
Healthy habits and lifestyle are encouraged for the entire family, not just the children. Candy hosts parent engagement days where parents visit the class for arts and crafts, projects, and meal times. She communicates through a program she has adopted with videos, pictures and newsletters of all the things the children are learning, including cooking projects. Candy understands that when parents, teachers and students are all working together and on the same page, the children are more successful.
CACFP is an indicator of quality child care. When children are cared for by providers who are part of the CACFP they are receiving the best nutrition available. Learn more about other CACFP providers featured in the Member Showcase through the National CACFP Sponsors Assocation.
Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). It provides education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and in particular to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. CACFP strives to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors and their supervising government agencies.
