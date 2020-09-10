CAMTS Awards Medical Transport Accreditation to Berry Aviation
Recognized for quality and safety of patient care in fixed-wing, special operations services
We thought the review by CAMTS was thorough and certainly in line with their highly respected position. We are very pleased to be awarded their widely sought after accreditation.”SAN MARCOS, TX, USA, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berry Aviation has announced its fixed-wing medical transport services were recently awarded full accreditation by The Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS). The achievement concludes a rigorous, voluntary review process and is regarded within the medical transport community as a key indicator of high-quality patient care and transportation safety .
— Stan Finch, President of Berry Aviation
“Berry Aviation has longstanding reputation of delivering an exceptionally high standard of care for the customers we serve,” said Stan Finch, President of Berry Aviation. “We thought the review by CAMTS was thorough and certainly in line with their highly respected position. We are very pleased to be awarded their widely sought after accreditation. I am especially proud of our Berry Aviation team for the consistent and uncompromising care they provide our customers which made this recognition possible.”
In 2019, CAMTS developed and approved accreditation standards for companies that support specialized medical operations for government and non-government agencies in isolated areas around the world. Berry Aviation demonstrated substantial compliance with CAMTS standards during a survey process that included in-depth documentation reviews, site surveys, and a series of personnel interviews. The CAMTS Board of Directors awarded their 3-year accreditation to Berry Aviation on August 27.
Berry Aviation, Inc. is a member of the Acorn Growth Companies family. Established in 1983, the company has developed a strong reputation as a dynamic, customer-focused company experienced in providing solutions to its customers’ most complex challenges. The company specializes in delivering rapidly mobilized, multi-role and special mission aviation solutions to austere locations with a range of services and flight capabilities including On-Demand Cargo, Passenger, Aerial Delivery, Casualty and Medical Evacuation, Night Vision Goggle, and ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance). Berry Aviation also provides an array of maintenance and component repair, overhaul, and modification services plus supply chain and parts distribution.
The Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS) has over 25 years of experience as a leader in publishing standards and providing accreditation to medical transport systems around the world. CAMTS is made up of 21 non-profit member organizations dedicated to improving the quality and safety of medical transport services. Accreditation Standards are periodically revised to reflect the dynamic, changing environment of medical transport with considerable input from all disciplines of the medical profession and serve as a marker of excellence for federal, state, and local governmental agencies, as well as private agencies and to the general public.
Robert Folsom
Berry Aviation, Inc.
+1 512-353-2379
