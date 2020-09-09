Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Berry Aviation Awarded USTRANSCOM Delivery Order in East Africa

Berry Aviation logo

SAN MARCOS, TX, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Transportation Command recently awarded Berry Aviation a delivery order under the Worldwide Airlift Services Program - Part 135 (WASP-135) to provide airlift services within U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) area of responsibility.

Under the order, Berry Aviation will provide passenger, cargo, and casualty evacuation platform support to U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) personnel in East Africa.

Berry Aviation, Inc. is a member of the Acorn Growth Companies family. Established in 1983, the San Marcos, TX based company specializes in delivering rapidly mobilized, multi-role and special mission aviation solutions to austere locations with a range of services and flight capabilities including Passenger, Aerial Delivery, Casualty and Medical Evacuation, Night Vision Goggle, and ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance).

