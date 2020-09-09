Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 10, 2020
September 9, 2020
Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 10, 2020
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
|
Ashtabula
|
New Lyme Township
|
|
Rock Creek Union Cemetery
|
|
Athens
|
Athens County Regional Planning Commission
|
|
Belmont
|
Hill Valley Fire District #3
|
|
Clermont
|
Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau
|
|
Columbiana
|
Butler Township
|
|
Village of Hanoverton
|
|
Cuyahoga
|
City of Beachwood
|
|
Darke
|
Tri Village Joint Ambulance District
|
|
Franklin
|
City of Dublin
|
|
Ohio Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board
|
|
Ohio Higher Education Facility Commission
|
|
Ohio Secretary of State
|
|
State Medical Board of Ohio
|
|
Statewide Consortium of Ohio County Law Library Resources Boards
|
|
Geauga
|
Geauga County Airport Authority
|
|
Russell Township Park District
|
|
Greene
|
City of Fairborn
|
|
Lake
|
City of Willoughby
|
|
City of Willoughby Landfill
|
|
Lawrence
|
City of Ironton
|
|
Marion
|
Village of Morral
|
|
Miami
|
J. R. Clarke Public Library
|
|
Stark
|
Marlboro Township
|
|
Tuscarawas
|
CIC of Tuscarawas
|
|
Lawrence Township Joint Recreation District
|
|
Wayne
|
Congress Township
|
|
Williams
|
St. Joseph Township
|
|
Wood
|
Mary McFadden Zak (Medicaid)
|
A full copy of each report will be available online.
