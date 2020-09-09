For Immediate Release:

September 9, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 10, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Ashtabula New Lyme Township Rock Creek Union Cemetery Athens Athens County Regional Planning Commission Belmont Hill Valley Fire District #3 Clermont Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau Columbiana Butler Township Village of Hanoverton Cuyahoga City of Beachwood Darke Tri Village Joint Ambulance District Franklin City of Dublin Ohio Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board Ohio Higher Education Facility Commission Ohio Secretary of State State Medical Board of Ohio Statewide Consortium of Ohio County Law Library Resources Boards Geauga Geauga County Airport Authority Russell Township Park District Greene City of Fairborn Lake City of Willoughby City of Willoughby Landfill Lawrence City of Ironton Marion Village of Morral Miami J. R. Clarke Public Library Stark Marlboro Township Tuscarawas CIC of Tuscarawas Lawrence Township Joint Recreation District Wayne Congress Township Williams St. Joseph Township Wood Mary McFadden Zak (Medicaid)

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

