Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 10, 2020

 

September 9, 2020                                                                

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 10, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Ashtabula

New Lyme Township

 

Rock Creek Union Cemetery

 

 Athens

Athens County Regional Planning Commission

 

 Belmont

Hill Valley Fire District #3

 

 Clermont

Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

 Columbiana

Butler Township

 

Village of Hanoverton

 

 Cuyahoga

City of Beachwood

 

 Darke

Tri Village Joint Ambulance District

 

 Franklin

City of Dublin

 

Ohio Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board

 

Ohio Higher Education Facility Commission

 

Ohio Secretary of State

 

State Medical Board of Ohio

 

Statewide Consortium of Ohio County Law Library Resources Boards

 

 Geauga

Geauga County Airport Authority

 

Russell Township Park District

 

 Greene

City of Fairborn

 

 Lake

City of Willoughby

 

City of Willoughby Landfill

 

 Lawrence

City of Ironton

 

 Marion

Village of Morral

 

 Miami

J. R. Clarke Public Library

 

 Stark

Marlboro Township

 

 Tuscarawas

CIC of Tuscarawas

 

Lawrence Township Joint Recreation District

 

 Wayne

Congress Township

 

 Williams

St. Joseph Township

 

 Wood

Mary McFadden Zak (Medicaid)

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

