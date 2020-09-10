Top Franchise Awards 2021 Call for Entries Announced
Deadline to enter extended to October 30, 2020
Earning recognition for the work franchise teams are doing to support their franchisees is more important than ever given the impacts of the pandemic and resulting recession on businesses.”PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm that benchmarks franchisee satisfaction, has announced the call for entries for the 16th annual Top Franchise Awards. Details on how to enter are available at https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/.
— Eric Stites, founder and CEO, Franchise Business Review
Each year Franchise Business Review recognizes the Top 200 Franchises in North America for excellence in achieving franchisee satisfaction. Any franchise brand based in the U.S. or Canada with 10 or more open and operating franchisees is eligible to enter and is invited to participate in the awards at no cost. Winners are determined based on franchise owners’ responses to 33 standard benchmark questions on satisfaction surveys conducted by Franchise Business Review. Other criteria for the award rankings include: survey participation rate, up-to-date FDD information, and age of the survey data.
This entry deadline for the 2021 awards has been extended to October 30, 2020 to give franchises affected by the pandemic additional time to register. Winners will be announced on January 1, 2021 and will be honored at the annual IFA Convention in Las Vegas, February 21-24, 2021.
“Earning recognition for the work franchise teams are doing to support their franchisees is more important than ever given the impacts of the pandemic and resulting recession on businesses,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “It’s been a difficult year for many franchise owners and we want to recognize the brands that have gone above and beyond to provide the training and support, leadership, and flexibility to help their franchisees through this challenging time. Being named a 2021 Top Franchise demonstrates to potential franchise buyers, customers, corporate staff, and most importantly, your franchisees, that you care about their success.”
Since 2006, Franchise Business Review has been recognizing excellence in franchising with the Franchisee Satisfaction Awards. These prestigious awards are considered the gold standard in franchisee satisfaction. Each year, Franchise Business Review surveys thousands of franchise owners across North America to determine their levels of satisfaction with their franchise brand. We compile a list of the top franchises based on our Franchisee Satisfaction Index and publish a ranking of the top franchise opportunities based exclusively on owner satisfaction. Only franchises that survey with us and have high enough franchisee satisfaction results receive a Top Franchise Award.
There are no fees to enter. Participation in Franchise Business Review’s awards research is free and completely confidential. Additional details are available at https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/. You can also download an Official Awards Entry Kit at https://Tour.FranchiseBusinessReview.com/fbr50-awards-entry-kit
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and benchmarks franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications. To learn more about participating in our research visit https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/research/franchise-business-reviews-franchisee-satisfaction-research/
