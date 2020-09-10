Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,027 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,861 in the last 365 days.

Top Franchise Awards 2021 Call for Entries Announced

Top Franchise Award 2021

2021 Franchisee Satisfaction Awards

Deadline to enter extended to October 30, 2020

Earning recognition for the work franchise teams are doing to support their franchisees is more important than ever given the impacts of the pandemic and resulting recession on businesses.”
— Eric Stites, founder and CEO, Franchise Business Review
PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm that benchmarks franchisee satisfaction, has announced the call for entries for the 16th annual Top Franchise Awards. Details on how to enter are available at https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/.

Each year Franchise Business Review recognizes the Top 200 Franchises in North America for excellence in achieving franchisee satisfaction. Any franchise brand based in the U.S. or Canada with 10 or more open and operating franchisees is eligible to enter and is invited to participate in the awards at no cost. Winners are determined based on franchise owners’ responses to 33 standard benchmark questions on satisfaction surveys conducted by Franchise Business Review. Other criteria for the award rankings include: survey participation rate, up-to-date FDD information, and age of the survey data.

This entry deadline for the 2021 awards has been extended to October 30, 2020 to give franchises affected by the pandemic additional time to register. Winners will be announced on January 1, 2021 and will be honored at the annual IFA Convention in Las Vegas, February 21-24, 2021.

“Earning recognition for the work franchise teams are doing to support their franchisees is more important than ever given the impacts of the pandemic and resulting recession on businesses,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “It’s been a difficult year for many franchise owners and we want to recognize the brands that have gone above and beyond to provide the training and support, leadership, and flexibility to help their franchisees through this challenging time. Being named a 2021 Top Franchise demonstrates to potential franchise buyers, customers, corporate staff, and most importantly, your franchisees, that you care about their success.”

Since 2006, Franchise Business Review has been recognizing excellence in franchising with the Franchisee Satisfaction Awards. These prestigious awards are considered the gold standard in franchisee satisfaction. Each year, Franchise Business Review surveys thousands of franchise owners across North America to determine their levels of satisfaction with their franchise brand. We compile a list of the top franchises based on our Franchisee Satisfaction Index and publish a ranking of the top franchise opportunities based exclusively on owner satisfaction. Only franchises that survey with us and have high enough franchisee satisfaction results receive a Top Franchise Award.

There are no fees to enter. Participation in Franchise Business Review’s awards research is free and completely confidential. Additional details are available at https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/. You can also download an Official Awards Entry Kit at https://Tour.FranchiseBusinessReview.com/fbr50-awards-entry-kit

About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and benchmarks franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications. To learn more about participating in our research visit https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/research/franchise-business-reviews-franchisee-satisfaction-research/

Ali Forman
Franchise Business Review
+1 603-319-4818
email us here

What It Means to Be a Franchisee Satisfaction Award Winner

You just read:

Top Franchise Awards 2021 Call for Entries Announced

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.