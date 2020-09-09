Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN) announces additional Centers of Excellence
Designations include Surgery, Referral, and Conservative Care
Centers of Excellence received interest from all over the world. We thank the global team who worked tirelessly to review applications and to ensure the timely designation of additional Centers.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In early summer 2020, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN) announced the achievement of a decades-long goal – the establishment of the first Centers of Excellence in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Lymphatic Diseases to guarantee quality medical care for the lymphedema (LE) and lymphatic disease (LD) patient communities. This week, LE&RN announces ten additional institutions have now been named LE&RN Centers of Excellence.
— William Repicci, President & CEO of LE&RN
This prestigious designation is granted after vigorous vetting of applications to guarantee compliance with set standards for five distinct categories of care created by a team consisting of leaders in lymphatic medicine from Stanford, Harvard, USC, University of Chicago, Memorial Sloan Kettering, and UT Health which created the initial draft of standards for care of lymphatic diseases (LD). Professor Peter Mortimer (St George's, University of London, London, UK) and Melissa Aldrich, Ph.D. (UT Health, TX) lead further review of standards by a Global Oversight Committee made up fourteen LD leaders from Sweden, the Netherlands, Taiwan, France, Germany, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
“The interest in LE&RN Centers of Excellence exceeded our expectations as we received interest from all over the world,” said William Repicci, President & CEO of LE&RN. “We thank the global team of field leaders who worked tirelessly to review applications and ensure the timely designation of additional Centers of Excellence.”
Listed here are the newly designated Surgical Centers, Referral Network Centers, and Conservative Care Centers of Excellence. Visit the LE&RN website at LymphaticNetwork.org/Centers-of-Excellence for the most up-to-date information on these designations.
Surgical Centers of Excellence
• Integrative Lymphedema Institute, Dallas, TX
• Kameda Medical Center, Kamogawa, Chiba, Japan
• The Center for Lymphatic Restoration at Swedish Medical Center, Englewood, CO
• The Center for Lymphedema Surgery at The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction, Shrewsbury, NJ
• The Genoa Center for Lymphatic Diseases, Genoa, Italy
Referral Network Centers of Excellence
• The Lymphedema Center, Santa Monica, CA
Conservative Care Centers of Excellence
• Hartford HeathCare Rehabilitation Network, Hartford, CT
• Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL
• Mt. Wilga Private Hospital, Hornsby, New South Wales, Australia
• Therapy Achievements, Huntsville, AL
LE&RN welcomes hearing from patient advocates who utilize the services of these institutions and who would be willing to serve on Affiliate Boards that will work with LE&RN and the institution on standards compliance and advancement in care. If you are interested, email LE&RN at COE@LymphaticNetwork.org. Patients can also help by completing the patient survey at LymphaticNetwork.org/COEsurvey after a visit to a Center.
About LE&RN
Founded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (formerly LRF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic disease and lymphedema through education, research and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions of people who suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic disease. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org or call (516) 625-9675.
Laura Farrell
Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN)
+1 516-625-9675
