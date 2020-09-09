Yardley Kitchen Bath Advises On Remodeling Bathrooms for Seniors

Walk-in baths are not only safer but also a luxurious addition to any bathroom! Custom walk-in showers with built in benches are a great option for a senior's bathroom remodel! Handrails in the shower and near the toilet make the bathroom safer for your loved one.

Local Newtown, PA contracting company gives bathroom remodeling advice perfect for seniors who want to remain independent in their homes!

NEWTOWN, PA, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many who are getting older many find that staying in their homes has become harder and harder over the years. It can be difficult for them to decide to leave their homes for a retirement community when all they really want is to stay independent. The NIA (National Institute on Aging) has found that 1 in 3 seniors (citizens over 65) suffer from a fall every year. 80% of those falls happen in the bathroom. So what can anyone do to balance their elderly loved one’s safety with their desires to stay in their well-earned homes?

A bathroom remodel can be a great place to start! With some adjustments or a full bathroom renovation can make their bathrooms safer and thus let them stay in their homes independently for longer! Yardley Kitchen Bath happily gave us their advice on what can be done in bathrooms that not only will make our elderly loved ones' lives easier but even more luxurious! They went over options such as walk-in baths, curb-less showers & other aging-in-place solutions.

So when planning a remodel of a bathroom for an elderly person there are some things to keep in mind. The design should not only look good but also make their lives easier and safer. Somethings can be easily bought while other things require more extensive efforts to set in place. Adding non-slip mats is a simple way to make walking around safer without changing the floors completely. A bathroom made for a senior needs to be fairly spacious to allow for plenty of walking room. If visibility is a concern then changing the lighting and colors might be the solution. Switch from over-head lighting to more even lighting to reduce shadows. As the eyes age, cooler colors become harder to see so consider using more warm colors instead for better visibility.

Do you need more extensive solutions?

Walk-In Baths

Installing a walk-in tub will not only be a safer way for your loved one to bathe but also add some luxury to their lives. Walk-in baths are built so that getting in and out of a bathtub is as easy as possible. Many Kohler walk-in tubs include:

Luxurious whirlpool jets

Heated backrest

Hand-held shower head

Fast draining mechanism

Extra-wide door & seating

Low step threshold

Handrails

Slip resistance flooring

Easy-to-use control panel

While the installation and initial cost may seem like a lot, the features and added safety more than make it worth the price. Adding a walk-in tub makes aging in place all the more possible. Meanwhile, the added comfort features enhance the quality of their independent lives.

Walk-In Showers / Curb-Less Showers / Shower Benches

Walk-in showers, or curb-less showers, are designed for those with mobility issues in mind. They have a low to zero-threshold design so it's seamless to walk into. They often are designed with benches so one can shower while seated. Easy to clean, spacious, and with safety bars – walk-in showers are a great addition to any bathroom remodel for seniors aging in place. We came to learn that Yardley Kitchen Bath specializes in custom showers. This means the perfect shower can be built so your loved one can stay independent in the greater Bucks County, PA area. They offer more information about custom showers on their new website!

Grab Bars & Hand-held Shower Heads

Installing grab bars or safety railings in the shower and by the toilet will further increase the independence of your loved one and the safety of the bathroom. A hand-held showerhead makes the experience more convenient and efficient. Installing both are great additions to the bathroom remodel.

Bathroom Storage

Clutter and inconvenient storage can become a hassle for your loved one that is aging in place. By adding storage into their bathroom you are also making their life easier and safer. Our team at Yardley Kitchen Bath is ready to help you pick the best bathroom cabinets for your bathroom remodel. Not only will the new, safer bathroom look good but will also function perfectly with their lifestyle.

Getting older doesn’t have to mean leaving your home. A bathroom remodels and other adjustments can allow seniors to stay in their homes independently. If your ready to remodel your bathroom for seniors or need other home renovation services to be sure to give Yardley Kitchen Bath a call today! Their consultations are always free!



