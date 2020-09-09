Safe & Healthy Bubble Tea Materials Expert

The Handmade Tapioca Boba Premix, an alternative to the traditional preservative and artificial-coloring-filled brown sugar boba.

TAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boba Empire is an innovative bubble tea materials manufacturer that offers total solutions to assist people in building their own bubble tea business. Boba Empire is showcasing their new product, the Handmade Tapioca Boba Premix, an alternative to the traditional preservative and artificial-coloring-filled brown sugar boba., It was recently awarded the 2020 Asia-Pacific Stevie Award, hailed as "the Innovation in Business-to-Business Products & the services industry's highest honor" and is recognized for its innovation in business throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region.

The Handmade Tapioca Boba Premix provides safe, natural food ingredients to the whole world. It is 100% natural, and safety is guaranteed or children, elders, and pregnant women alike. Boba Empire has previously received accolades such as a Bronze Stevie Award in Best New Product or Service of the Year - Business-to-Business Products, and Company of the Year – Food and Beverage at the 2018 and 2019 International Business Award, providing key market advantages. Boba Empire is dedicated to their role as a customized bubble tea products manufacturer and supplier in Taiwan, and sees a vast opportunity in the bubble tea industry by bringing only the most natural products to the market.. The recent industry trend of rising health consciousness will be advantageous to the Boba Empire as they continue to develop and promote more bubble tea products.

Tapioca Boba Premix Top Competitive Advantages:

• Safe, natural and healthy

• 100% natural tapioca ingredient

• Preservative and artificial additive free

About Boba Empire

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan, Boba Empire is a market leader in producing natural and safe bubble milk tea materials for the industry and all consumers. In addition to OEM manufacturing, the company has established a research and development department to develop new and customized flavors and products. Empire Eagle Food Co., Ltd is making its services affordable for over 60 countries in the world, and has even managed to successfully sell products in locations such as the Middle East, Armenia, and West Africa. For more information, please visit https://www.bobaempire.com/.

