Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assaults, Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: #20B402863

TROOPER: Trooper Eric Jakubowski                                                                         

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: Multiple

LOCATION: Multiple locations in Poultney, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault X 2, Recklessly Endangering Another Person

 

ACCUSED: Julian A. Layton

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07-29-2020 at approximately 1938 hours, troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland barracks, responded to reported gun shots near a residence on York Street Extension in Poultney, VT.  Investigation revealed that Julian Layton recklessly endangered another person when he discharged a firearm in the direction of an occupied residence.

 

While investigating the reckless endangerment offense, troopers learned of prior domestic assault incidents when Layton caused the victim pain and injury. These assaults took place at various locations in the town of Poultney, VT.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: NA           

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: VT Superior Court – Criminal Division – Rutland County

COURT DATE/TIME: September 9, 2020 / 1230 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

