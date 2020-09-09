The Sanitizer Company www.Sanitizer.CO Authorized Fly Friendly USPS Skies First Class Air Free Ship Gift Customers Love
The nature of high content alcohol based liquid sanitizer automatically puts it in a class of its own; hazardous goods.
"This will make the job of shipping a hazardous substance easier and customers will receive their orders faster making our goal of providing excellent service attainable," said Anna Miller.
There's a process to attain the authorization, and the key USPS people leading the process are supportive, knowledgeable and helpful. There are rules to follow and guidelines for packing a hazardous substance. The packages do not require the added expense of special labels. The key is to obtain an authorization code for your business to print on every shipment's USPS shipping lable. When the shipment is scanned at the post office, handlers are aware of the contents by seeing the words, "Contains Air-Eligible Alcohol - Authorization No. HSA - xxxxxx."
We have been using the USPS for about 15 years, and supporting our local post office is important to the operations of The Sanitizer Company in 2020 and beyond. Most hand sanitizers, including sanitizer wipes, contain alcohol and are flammable in nature. Therefore alcohol based sanitizer is handled and shipped as hazardous mater (HAZMAT) in the USPS mail.
Under regular operations, a flammable material is limited to surface transportation-only in domestic mail and can not be shipped overseas. However, with special testing and certification authorization can be obtained from the USPS to ship small quanities by air within domestic USA. The Sanitizer Company is pleased to announce they have passed all tests and certifications and can now provide air delivery of their trademarked 75% ethyl alcohol sanitizer brand Toprosan.
Any sanitizer containing alcohol is combustible, a HAZMAT substance and kills bacteria. However, at 75% alcohol sanitizer kills all known viruses, bacteria and fungi. Toprosan™ 75% alcohol sanitizer is made using FDA approved ethyl alcohol. It kills all known viruses, bacteria and fungi — it follows the FDA CDC formula to quickly kill the corona virus COVID-19. If your sanitizer doesn’t say it can do this, it means you’re not protected, and you’re probably using an inferior product.
As a result of the new authorized shipping guidelines to offer air delivery and first class shipments, www.Santizer.CO is able to offer customers free shipping. Along with free shipping, The Sanitizer Company has a Free Gift Program. All $50 orders Ship Free, and $25 orders receive a Free Gift. These little customer benefits make shopping for sanitizer and personal protective equipment more fun. The Sanitizer Company has a variety of PPE, too; not just sanitizer.
The Sanitizer Company was created in the fight against the corona virus, and its mission is to kill Covid-19. Join the fight. Use a safe, high ethyl alcohol content sanitizer to minimize the spread for the contagious virus. Receive Free USPS Air Shipping at www.Santiizer.CO for orders of $50 or more. Delivery is made safely by air in a timely manner to serve customers and follow guidelines set by the United States Postal Service.
