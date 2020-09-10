Advantix Wins 2020 Visionary Spotlight Award

ChannelVision Magazine Recognizes Advantix for Delivering Outstanding Enterprise Mobility Solutions

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChannelVision magazine has honored Advantix with a 2020 Visionary Spotlight Award for delivering outstanding enterprise mobility solutions.

Advantix won the 2020 Visionary Spotlight award for enabling a mobile computer deployment for a national fuel distributor. Advantix configured thousands of mobile computers with Advantix SmartSIM, a single-SIM, multi-carrier solution that connects to the best-performing cellular network for persistent connectivity and inherent redundancy.

Before the deployment, wireless connectivity was problematic for the fuel distributor because some of its drivers have routes in both suburban and rural areas with spotty cellular coverage. The SmartSIM implementation enables the drivers to have the best-possible cellular connectivity regardless of location. Additionally, Advantix supports the deployment with managed services including device management, expense management, reporting, analytics and 24×7 technical support.

The mobile computer deployment was such a success that the fuel distributor decided to do an additional deployment for thousands of installers and technicians to use SmartSIM-enabled tablets for customer visits. This gives them the ability to access company data, make presentations and swipe credit card transactions on site.

“We are honored to be recognized by ChannelVision magazine for providing outstanding enterprise mobility solutions,” said Natasha Royer Coons, chief revenue officer at Advantix. “Awards like this affirm that we are delivering on our promise to help customers operate more efficiently and better serve their end customers. That’s very gratifying for all of us at Advantix.”

SmartSIM benefits include:

* Lower Connectivity Costs: Competitive, pre-negotiated carrier pricing reduces total spend.

* Improved Coverage: SmartSIM provides multi-carrier switching on a single SIM, delivering persistent connectivity and redundancy.

* Superior Security: SmartSIM provides deep packet inspection at the network layer to apply virus, malware, and content filtering.

* Seamless Ordering and Billing: No need to shop for price, mess with account setup, or manage multiple contracts and invoices.

* Managed Services: Add-on services are available to manage and optimize lines and activations, track zero-usage devices, deliver cost-allocation reporting and helpdesk services.

Visionary Spotlight Award honorees were recognized in the July/August issue of ChannelVision magazine.

About Advantix

Advantix, a global leader in telecom lifecycle management solutions, leverages its expense management software, carrier APIs, full-service audit team, 24×7 helpdesk, and end-to-end professional services expertise to integrate, connect and manage any device and network for midsize and enterprise business customers. For more information, visit www.advantixsolutions.com.

About the Visionary Spotlight Awards

ChannelVision’s annual Visionary Spotlight Awards competition was created to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications. The awards honor outstanding products, services, and deployments across numerous technology categories. Visionary Spotlight Award winners exemplify this goal, showcasing the communications industry’s overall innovation, capacity for future-thinking execution, creativity, and feature set differentiation; and offering channel partners a cornucopia of opportunities to boost their roles as trusted providers.