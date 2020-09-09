Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Now Recruiting Real Estate Agents for Fall 2020

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, the only real estate company that generates buyers and listing appointments for real estate agents, this week announced they are now recruiting real estate agents looking for their assistance and services.

Having booked over $1 billion dollars worth of real estate transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic for real estate agents, despite market slumps, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is now looking to do a final 2020 push as the fall season arrives.

“We specialize in driving growth for high-performing agents and real estate teams by providing connections to home shoppers,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “We do it all without an upfront investment, diving into select markets only. This ensures we provide quality leads to our real estate agents.”

The Live Connections Program hosted by the California real estate team is simple: real estate agents simply get connected, convert sales, and receive live connections to home shoppers with updates provided along the way. Real estate agents are under no obligation to pay anything to the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team until they earn. A success fee is due when/if a transaction is closed with the client.

Over time, the more leads real estate agents close, the more money and connections they are able to make for future success.

“I have been helping real estate agents grow with no cold calling, door knocking, or prospecting since 2007,” said Kusuma. “Today, our team supplies all leads and appointments, so real estate agents can scale their businesses and make local, lasting connections. Spread the word on our recruitment today.”

For more information, visit: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agents/.

About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

