9/8/2020

CFO Patronis Statement on President Trump’s Off-Shore Drilling Moratorium

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis released a statement on President Donald Trump’s signing of a 10-year extension of the moratorium on offshore oil and gas drilling in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and expansion to Florida's Atlantic coast, Georgia, and South Carolina.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Thank you to President Trump for fighting to protect Florida’s natural treasures and extending the moratorium on off-shore drilling for another decade. Florida’s oceans are a major driver for economic activity and worth protecting at all costs. This moratorium is also important to protecting our military training efforts in the Gulf range. This is a historic day and we're grateful for the President’s support of the Sunshine State’s natural resources and special thank you to Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio for their hard work in advocating for these vital protections to Florida’s beautiful waterways.”

