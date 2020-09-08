CULVERT AND HANDRAIL REPAIR ON HIGHWAY 18 IN PINE RIDGE

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 Contact: Matt “Rip” Rippentrop, 605-673-9016

PINE RIDGE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says a box culvert repair project on Highway 18 in Pine Ridge, located one-quarter mile north of the junction of Highway 18/407 and Big Bats Gas Station will begin Thursday, Sept. 3.

The contractor will be repairing the box culvert’s end section and handrail that were damaged in a crash.

Motorists are asked to be aware of flaggers to guide traffic, suddenly slowing and merging traffic, construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

The project is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 30, 2020.

The prime contractor on this $1.5 Million project is Mainline Contracting from Rapid City.

For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.

- 30 -