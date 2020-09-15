Better Sleep Awaits at CBD Emporium - CBD Emporium to carry Lift CBD Sleep Aid and Vaping Pens

Introducing a breakthrough in sleep products: the CBD + CBN tincture. It combines CBD with a rare sleep-promoting cannabinoid called CBN and clinically-tested melatonin.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let’s face it, 2020 is leaving us with many sleepless nights! CBD Emporium, the Southwest’s fastest growing CBD retailer, is now carrying Lift CBD sleep aids, along with their vape pens and tinctures.

“Many people are suffering from sleep issues, especially now,” said Andrew Young of CBD Emporium. “The Lift sleep aids provide a unique formula combining CBD with a rare sleep promoting cannabinoid called CBN. It’s a great addition to the CBD Emporium product mix.”

The sleep aids come in calming honey or tangerine flavor and at 1000 and 1500 mg. strength. All products contain CBD and CBN in addition to clinically-tested melatonin and Vitamin B6.

CBD Emporium is also carrying Lift Vape pens in a variety of flavors. Vape pens are great for beginners because there are no messy cartridge refills needed. The stores also offer Lift’s 750 mg. tinctures.

“We all know someone who can’t get a good night’s rest these days, whether it’s yourself or a loved one,” Spencer White of Lift said. “We’re proud to bring our holistic CBN sleep products to CBD Emporium and begin our mission of shifting people towards hemp and away from pharmaceuticals.”

CBD Emporium carries 48 different CBD brands, ensuring that staff members have an array of products to fit customers’ individual needs. Whether people have issues with pain, anxiety, mood or need CBD products for their pets, CBD Emporium is ready to align them with the best brands in the market. Offerings include tinctures, consumables, vapes, bath and body products, capsules, and pet products. All the CBD products CBD Emporium sells are infused with hemp that is grown and extracted in the United States. Lift CBD joins top brands like Brio, KOI Naturals, Holistapet, Kurativ CBD, Sun God Medicinals, ORL, Sky Wellness, Vai Water, and many more.

For information, visit www.cbdemporium.com

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with 25 retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source of quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products derived from medical grade organic hemp plants. CBD Emporium’s knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing the best information, education and products to improve health and wellness. For information visit www.CBDEmporium.com.

