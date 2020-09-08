Visit Portugal CEO Luis Araujo Elected President of the European Travel Commission
Mr Araujo Will Lead Sustainable Recovery ProgramNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Travel Commission (ETC) has elected Luís Araújo, CEO of Visit Portugal, as the new President to lead the ETC towards sustainable tourism recovery in Europe, in addition to his leadership role at Visit Portugal.
Luís Araújo says he is “extremely proud to be able to lead the European organization on behalf of our country and Visit Portugal, especially at a time when European, and even global, tourism is facing one of the greatest, if not the greatest challenge ever.”
The European Travel Commission (ETC) was founded in 1948 and represents 33 national tourism organisations across Europe. Taking over the mandate during these unprecedented times, Luís Araújo will lead European destinations’ joint efforts to rebuild the tourism sector in Europe in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis. The newly elected President aims to position ETC as the top influential voice in the sector’s transformation towards responsible, sustainable, digital and resilient tourism of tomorrow.
Mr Araújo says he seeks “to make tourism a more active voice within the European Union, through better coordination between the positions of the different member states in favor of tourism across the European space. that allow a quick and sustainable recovery of the sector.”
Mr Araújo has led the Portuguese National Tourism Authority since February 2016, heading a team of 650 people and 350 external trainers, and he coordinates 20 tourism delegations covering 26 foreign markets for Portugal. Previously Mr Araújo was a Board Member at Group Pestana (the largest hotel group in Portugal with more than 100 hotels in 15 countries), responsible for operations in Latin America while also leading the sustainability department of the group. He also served as Head of the Cabinet of the Portuguese Secretary of State for Tourism between 2005 and 2007.
Luís Araújo takes over the Presidency over from Peter De Wilde, CEO of VisitFlanders, who held the position for six years and lead ETC through reform, enlarging a portfolio of activities and attracting numerous associate members from the private sector.
Portugal’s tourism successes under Mr Araújo were factored into his successful selection, such as Visit Portugal’s commitment to innovation and digital technology, successfully diversifying its tourism products, and boosting visitors throughout Portugal. Also, Portugal has managed to achieve the lowest seasonality rate of the entire Mediterranean basin and register tourism growth of 60% in the last four years.
About Visit Portugal:
Integrated in the Ministry of Economy and Digital Transition, Visit Portugal is the National Tourism Authority responsible for the promotion, enhancement and sustainability of tourism activity. It brings together in a single entity all the institutional skills related to boosting tourism, from supply to demand. With a privileged relationship with other public entities and economic agents, at home and abroad, Visit Portugal is committed to fulfilling the goal of strengthening tourism as one of the pillars of the growth of the Portuguese economy. Info: turismodeportugal.pt
About the European Travel Commission:
Created in 1948, the European Travel Commission is a unique association in the travel sector, representing the National Tourism Organizations in the countries of Europe. Its mission is to reinforce Europe's sustainable development as a tourist destination. In the last decades, ETC has positioned itself at the forefront of the European tourist landscape, establishing its knowledge and building partnerships in the areas of tourism, based on promotion, market intelligence and sharing of best practices. Info: https://etc-corporate.org/
