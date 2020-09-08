Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Veterans’ Home Seeks Administrator

September 8, 2020

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The Ardie R. Copas State Veterans’ Nursing Home in Port St. Lucie is seeking a Nursing Home Administrator as its construction nears completion. The 120-bed skilled nursing facility is scheduled to open to its first residents in late 2020.

When fully operational, the approximately 121,000 square foot veterans’ home will host approximately 175 health care, food service, maintenance and administrative staff designed for 24/7 operations.

The veterans’ home is named in honor of a Medal of Honor recipient from the Vietnam War — Fort Pierce and St. Lucie County native Sergeant Ardie R. Copas.

The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs operates six veterans’ nursing homes in Daytona Beach, Land O’ Lakes, Pembroke Pines, Panama City, Port Charlotte and St. Augustine and one veterans’ assisted living facility in Lake City.

Learn more about the home administrator’s position at Port St. Lucie by visiting: https://bit.ly/338zqeJ

 

