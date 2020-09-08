Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Snowmobile and off-highway vehicle registrations expire at year's end

Registrations for snowmobiles and OHVs purchased during the 2020 registration cycle will expire December 31, 2020. Any decal displayed on a machine with a 20 printed on it will no longer be valid for machines to be used on snowmobile trails, public ice, or the OHV parks. Any registration that is not renewed prior to January 1, 2021 will have a late penalty of $5 applied to the registration cost.

All permits, which include resident snowmobiles and nonresident snowmobiles and OHVs, also expire on December 31, 2020. There is no late penalty for a permit purchased after January 1 as they are issued for a calendar year. User permits are required for nonresident and resident snowmobiles used on public land or ice. Nonresident off road vehicles registered in their home state must display a user permit. Residents operating an off highway vehicle do not need a user permit.

