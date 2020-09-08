Lane Restriction Route 119 - Connellsville City

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the lane restriction on a section of Route 119 in Connellsville, Fayette County. The restriction will be a closure of the right-hand lane located between E. Crawford Avenue and Pittsburgh Street The lane closure will begin on Monday, September 14 and will continue until Friday, October 30.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform slide repairs. Motorists should drive with caution when entering work zones and be prepared for changing conditions.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

