US-23/M-27 resurfacing in Cheboygan to start Sept. 14

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Cheboygan

HIGHWAYS: US-23 and M-27

CLOSEST CITY: Cheboygan

START DATE: Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $588,000 to mill and resurface 1.2 miles of US-23 from the Little Black River bridge to Main Street, and M-27 at Lincoln Street in the city of Cheboygan.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require lane closures with traffic shifts and traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings.  

