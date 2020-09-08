Environmental sensor station, traffic sensor installations at several locations to start Sept. 14

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTIES: Leelanau, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Presque Isle, Oscoda, and Wexford

HIGHWAYS: US-131, M-22, M-32, I-75, M-68, and M-72

START DATE: Monday Sept. 14, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Saturday, Feb. 13, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $739,000 to install environmental and traffic signal sensors at several locations throughout northern lower Michigan:

- A road weather information system (RWIS) environmental sensor station (ESS) at the M-22/North Eagle Highway intersection in Leelanau County. - An RWIS ESS at the M-32/County Road 491 intersection in Montmorency County. - An RWIS ESS on I-75 about 2.5 miles northwest of Exit 215 in Ogemaw County. - An ESS camera at the M-68/M-33 intersection in Presque Isle County. - An ESS camera at the M-72/Deeter Road intersection in Oscoda County. - Environmental and traffic signal sensors along US-131 at the East 50 Road bridge, the M-115 bridge, the South 43 Road bridge, and the Lake State Railroad bridge. The bridge decks will feature signs and flashing lights that warn drivers of potentially icy conditions.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Freeway locations will require lane closures with traffic shifts. Non-freeway locations will have shoulder closures and lane closures with traffic regulators where a lane shift is not possible.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These stations will collect environmental and road surface data and camera views available for public viewing on MDOT's Mi Drive travel information site, www.Michigan.gov/Drive. Road maintenance agencies use information gathered at these sites to make winter maintenance decisions.