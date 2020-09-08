High-friction surface application on US-131 at north M-75 intersection starts Sept. 14

Contact:

COUNTY: Charlevoix

HIGHWAY: US-131

CLOSEST CITY : Walloon Lake

START DATE: Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 (weather dependent)

ESTIMATED END DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will apply a high-friction surface on the southbound lanes of US-31 north of the north M-75 intersection, and on the northbound lanes of US-31 both north and south of the intersection.

MDOT plans to install a traffic signal at this intersection in spring 2021.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require lane closures and traffic shifts.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This surface will provide more traction for vehicles stopping and slowing at the intersection, as well as for vehicles as they proceed up the hill to the north of the intersection.