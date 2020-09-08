Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
High-friction surface application on US-131 at north M-75 intersection starts Sept. 14

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Charlevoix

HIGHWAY: US-131

CLOSEST CITY: Walloon Lake

START DATE: Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 (weather dependent)

ESTIMATED END DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will apply a high-friction surface on the southbound lanes of US-31 north of the north M-75 intersection, and on the northbound lanes of US-31 both north and south of the intersection.

MDOT plans to install a traffic signal at this intersection in spring 2021.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require lane closures and traffic shifts.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This surface will provide more traction for vehicles stopping and slowing at the intersection, as well as for vehicles as they proceed up the hill to the north of the intersection.  

