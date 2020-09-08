Road work scheduled Sept. 14 - Oct. 9 on southbound US-131 near Big Rapids
COUNTY: Mecosta
HIGHWAY: Southbound US-131
CLOSEST CITY: Big Rapids
START DATE: Monday, Sept. 14, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $1.2 million to improve 6.6 miles of southbound US-131 from just north of 19 Mile Road (Exit 142) to 13 Mile Road. Work includes resurfacing the ramps at 19 Mile Road and 15 Mile Road/Perry Avenue (Exit 139).
TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will provide a smoother ride and extend the service life of the roadway.