Road work scheduled Sept. 14 - Oct. 9 on southbound US-131 near Big Rapids

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

COUNTY: Mecosta

HIGHWAY: Southbound US-131

CLOSEST CITY: Big Rapids

START DATE: Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $1.2 million to improve 6.6 miles of southbound US-131 from just north of 19 Mile Road (Exit 142) to 13 Mile Road. Work includes resurfacing the ramps at 19 Mile Road and 15 Mile Road/Perry Avenue (Exit 139).

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will provide a smoother ride and extend the service life of the roadway.