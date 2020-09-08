Green Boom Introduces the First Environmentally Friendly, Oil-Only Absorbents
Innovative ‘green’ products clean the environment while saving on overall cleanup time and costs
Through our research and development, we believe that our revolutionary products are going to disrupt the oil spill industry.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Boom is excited to introduce a number of biodegradable, water repellent oil-only absorbents. The patent-pending revolutionary line of eco-friendly absorbent products works for oil spill prevention, response and remediation. The Atlanta-based company is dedicated to producing a variety of products that can be used in marine, land and industrial environments to clean up oil spills and ensure a greener future.
— Green Boom Co-Founder Sudhir Sharma
Available in industry-standard sized pillows, socks, booms along with custom sizes, Green Boom’s products are made from patent-pending biomass up-cycling technologies that use sustainably sourced agricultural wastes and textiles. Led by a team with broad chemical engineering experience, Green Boom created a technology that converts renewable, biodegradable and low-value agricultural materials into water-repellent, oil-only absorbents.
“The team at Green Boom is excited to introduce products that will have a positive impact on the industry and the environment,” said Green Boom Co-Founder Sudhir Sharma. “Through our research and development, we believe that our revolutionary products are going to disrupt the oil spill industry.”
The numerous Green Boom benefits include:
Water Repellent - Water cannot pass through the water-repellent skin.
Rapid Absorption - Fast-wicking materials reduce clean up time and labor.
Absorbs Oil Only - Without absorbing a drop of water.
100 percent Biomass - Both the absorbent skin and filler are made from 100 percent natural fibers - zero plastic.
Tough Skin - Absorbent skin that won’t tear or shred during rough handling, unlike typical polypropylene absorbents.
Biodegradable - Our absorbents will biodegrade over time, unlike typical polypropylene absorbents.
Oil Degrading Microbes - Microbes can be added to “eat” the absorbed oil; this can save on disposal costs depending on your cleanup project and location.
These products were developed through extensive research of current plastic products, which showed an area ripe for displacement. Polypropylene is a commodity plastic used in consumer goods. In the oil cleanup space, melt-blown polypropylene is used for oil-only absorption applications. This is primarily due to the natural water-repellency offered by polypropylene and existing manufacturing infrastructure.
For more information about Green Boom, please visit www.greenboom.com.
