Lineage Logistics Expanding Operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lineage Logistics, an innovative provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The $34 million investment will create 36 new jobs.

Founded in 2008, Lineage Logistics is one of the world's largest refrigerated warehousing companies with more than 300 facilities in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The family-owned business specializes in increasing the efficiency and protecting the integrity of temperature-controlled supply chains worldwide.

Located at 7748 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston, Lineage Logistics’ expansion will enable the company to increase capacity to satisfy growing customer need.

The expansion is expected to be completed by February 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Lineage Logistics team should visit https://www.lineagelogistics.com/careers.

Quotes

“Charleston has it all – first-rate infrastructure, great access, a top ranked port and a skilled workforce. South Carolina’s numerous business advantages, in addition to the booming market, have helped Lineage to better service our export and import customers, as well as our domestic shipping partners. We are thrilled to expand our existing operations in what we believe is the right location at the right time.” -President and CEO of Lineage Logistics Greg Lehmkuhl

“We work hard to bring new companies to our state, but it’s particularly exciting to see one of South Carolina’s existing businesses grow. We celebrate Lineage Logistics’ decision to invest $34 million and create 36 new jobs in Charleston County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina continues to provide the ideal location and infrastructure companies need to get products to customers. And, today’s announcement by Lineage Logistics serves as yet another indication of that fact. This is a huge win for Charleston County, and we look forward to our continued partnership with this great company.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We applaud Lineage Logistics’ accomplishments in our local economy, building upon their company’s innovation, which is backed by a proven workforce. Our world-class Port of Charleston, along with our excellent intermodal logistics, provided them the opportunity to grow in our community.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey

“The expansion of Lineage Logistics gives us confidence that North Charleston remains a ripe environment for businesses to flourish. We applaud the company’s success and are thankful for the capital investment and job creation in our community.” -North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey

“Helping our existing industry is the core of our Business Concierge program. Our relationship with Lineage Logistics started in 2014 when they announced their plans to open a facility in North Charleston. Now, four years after their facility opened, we are proud to witness an expansion and 36 new jobs for our community.” -Charleston County Economic Development Executive Director Steve Dykes