GRAMMY NOMINEE ERIC ALEXANDRAKIS RELEASES NEW EP, TERRA NOVA 7 Track Preview of Longer Album Out Now On All Platforms
New release follows I.V. CATATONIA: 20 YEARS AS A TWO TIME CANCER SURVIVOR, which was nominated for BEST-SPOKEN WORD ALBUM at the 2019 Grammy Awards.LOS ANGELES, CA, U.S.A., September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sepember, 2020 – Grammy nominated artist Eric Alexandrakis has announced the release of TERRA NOVA, his new EP comprised of 7 eclectic Alternative tracks. Coming on the heels of I.V. CATATONIA: 20 YEARS AS A TWO TIME CANCER SURVIVOR, which was nominated for BEST-SPOKEN WORD ALBUM at the 2019 Grammy Awards alongside artists such as Michelle Obama and The Beastie Boys, Alexandrakis is, as always, creating new musical timestamps.
TERRA NOVA is actually a preview of TERRA, a 28-track travel concept album launching on September 18. Alexandrakis, composed and performed all of the music on TERRA on a 16-track recorder, with only one to two takes per recorded part. “I feel computers give too many options; using the 16-track pushed me to come up with the best ideas possible with what little I had to work with, and most of all, forced me to play and perform everything."
Always experimenting, this release shows off his love of late 60's pop music, New Wave and soundtracks, perhaps an amalgamation of The Beach Boys meets Pink Floyd meets Duran Duran. Written and recorded around the world, TERRA is a melodic snapshot of Eric’s world, combining his love of music, travel and film, with the tracks standing for his emotions, feelings and experiences. “Terra is essentially my world. We all have our own “Terra,” whose experiences would sound very different. I am excited to share mine.”
Highly creative since childhood, no two pieces ever sound alike. Along with his album releases, Eric composes for commercials, television, film, and has even charted with two different Christmas songs and productions for other artists. He was the first person in the industry to produce music on a digitally watermarked CD, and he continues to find innovative ways to express himself through his songwriting and productions.
TERRA NOVA by Eric Alexandrakis is out now; TERRA launches on September 18 via Apple Music [Minoan Music].
