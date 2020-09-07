Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DNR investigating fatal hunting incident

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa – On Saturday, September 5, 2020, around 5:00pm, DNR Conservation Officers responded to a fatal hunting incident at Fish Farm Mounds Wildlife Area near New Albin, Iowa.

Investigators found a 46 year old male from St. Paul, MN, dead at the scene. The man was believed to be squirrel hunting at Fish Farm Mounds Wildlife Area prior to his death.

The name of the man is being withheld pending family notification. The incident is under investigation by the Iowa DNR and the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office.

