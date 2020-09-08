Bar passage rate up on July 2020 exam

The State Board of Law Examiners have announced the results of the July 2020 bar examination. On July 28 and 29, 2020, of the 58 applicants who sat for the bar examination in Bismarck, North Dakota, 44 applicants achieved a passing score. This is a 76 percent overall pass rate, compared to 73 percent a year ago. The passage rate for those taking the North Dakota exam for the first time was 81 percent.

There were 41 graduates from the University of North Dakota School of Law who sat for this exam, 33 achieved a passing score, which is a 80 percent overall pass rate, compared to 84 percent a year ago. Thirty-eight of the graduates sat for the North Dakota bar examination for the first time, with 33 achieving a pass score for an 87 percent pass rate.