2020-09-04 15:25:32.82 Florissant Man Turns Morning Grocery Stop into $100,000 Win

Darryl Scott’s recent visit to a grocery store would have been a simple stop like any other had he not decided to purchase a Missouri Lottery “Jumbo Bucks” Scratchers ticket.

The Florissant man went on a quick, early morning run to Schnuck’s, 13987 New Halls Ferry Road in Florissant, where he decided to purchase the Scratchers game.

The ticket remained unscratched for several hours while Scott was at work.

“I waited until I got off work and then I scratched it,” he said. “I was shocked.”

What Scott found to be so shocking was the discovery that he had won one of the unclaimed $100,000 prizes in the $5 “Jumbo Bucks” game.

In total, “Jumbo Bucks” has more than $5.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including another $100,000 top prize and a $20,000 second prize.

In FY19, Missouri Lottery players in St. Louis County won more than $168.9 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $16.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $32.3 million in Lottery proceeds supported educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of the programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.

