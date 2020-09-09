New Derivative Exchange, Automotive Equity Management, joins Nucleus195 to distribute research.
AEM is bringing mobility futures to the world and Nucleus195 will be providing their research to investors globally.
I felt for some time that we are at a turning point for mobility, but we are moving frustratingly slow, however, imagine what a proper capital market could do to spread risk and opportunity”STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dublin based company Automotive Equity Management has joined Nucleus195 as an Independent Research Provider. AEM has launched its Benchmark Trading Platform and futures trading simulator for participants in the global mobility industry, including automotive OEMs, lease companies, dealer groups, and credit providers, as well as secular investors, such as financial asset and ESG fund managers.
— Fintan Knight - AEM CEO
“We are excited to have Automotive Equity Management join Nucleus195. Our platform can help spread their message and inform investors about their new product and excited to see the growth of their company,” said Scott Duxbury, co-founder of Nucleus195.
There are estimated to be more than €2 trillion in car assets on corporate balance sheets in Europe and the US today. Economic shocks, increasing government regulation and technological disruption, combined with the rapid centralisation of mobility assets on corporate balance sheets, means that the exposure and risk for these companies have never been so large, and the hedging of risk has become crucial for sustainability.
AEM CEO, Fintan Knight, a long time senior auto industry figure, said, “Financial derivatives, in this case, futures contracts, are essential to the mitigation of risk and efficient functioning of international commodity and financial markets; yet, they have not been used systematically in the global mobility economy.”
“Mobility futures are also a more pure ESG investment; rather than investing in the debt or equity of an automobile company for the sole purpose of gaining exposure to its environmentally friendly products division, AEM benchmarks make it possible to isolate and track the actual ‘green’ asset and gain exposure via an AEM futures contract.
“I felt for some time that we are at a turning point for mobility, but we are moving frustratingly slow, however, imagine what a proper capital market could do to spread risk and opportunity and allow innovators to focus on what they are good at - without carrying the full risk of a lease book of €20bn.”
Along with Fintan Knight, the AEM board consists of Chief Technology Officer, Sergiu Petean, a seasoned fintech start-up executive, and Chief Commercial and Trading Officer, Michael DeNardo, an entrepreneur and international investment banking trading veteran.
Automotive Equity Management Limited is a start-up company implementing a financial derivatives exchange for mobility assets in Europe and the US. AEM provides initially tracking and virtual trading accounts that allow clients to maintain portfolios of mobility asset benchmarks, monitor their prices daily, and trade futures contracts virtually on their platform with other clients.
