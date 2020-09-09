New Derivative Exchange, Automotive Equity Management, joins Nucleus195 to distribute research.

About

Nucleus195 brings radical change to the interaction between investment managers and research providers worldwide. For investment professionals, it provides a single access point to the best and most valuable investment ideas, market intelligence, and analysts provided by broker-dealers, independent research houses, and research boutiques around the globe. With analyst calls and a video library, Nucleus195 provides a MiFID II and unbundled environment solution. Funds are not locked into long-term commitments as there is no charge sign up to our platform and funds only pay for what they choose to consume. For content providers, we provide a platform to monetize content and analyst time, reach a new audience, additional marketing, and global exposure via video interviews. There are zero upfront costs to join the platform including the use of our MIFID II compatible analyst call capabilities. For corporations, we have put together a combination of technology and research that can help your company continue or grow your exposure to investors globally and overcome the challenges that regulations bring today. For all participants, Nucleus195 delivers a fair, efficient, consumption-based, and fully transparent environment for the buying and selling of investment research. There is complete transparency, no selling, or stealing of your data. Your data is your own.

